Road Traffic Amendment Bill passes final stage in Dail

The Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2017 has passed its final stage in Dáil Eireann.

The bill was the subject of a lengthy filibuster by a number of independent rural TDs including Kerry deputies Michael and Danny Healy-Rae as well as Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, which delayed its passage by several months.

When a final vote was called in the past half an hour Minister Shane Ross’s bill was passed by 75 votes to eight.





The bill includes stricter penalties for drinking and driving and driving unaccompanied while on a provisional licence.

After its passage, Deputy Danny Healy-Rae continued to argue against it: