The road between Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel has now reopened to traffic.

It had been closed since lunchtime Tuesday when a crane slipped off the road close to Dan Paddy Andy’s Cross.

Specialist equipment removed the heavy vehicle last night, and some works were carried out on the road today.

It’s now been reopened to local traffic, however heavy good vehicles aren’t permitted to travel on it.

Further strengthening works may need to be carried out on the road.