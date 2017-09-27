Road between Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel to remain closed until weekend at least

The road between Dan Paddy Andy’s Cross, Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel will now be closed until at least the weekend.

A crane slipped off the road close to Lyreacrompane at lunchtime yesterday.

Specialist equipment has to be brought in to remove the heavy vehicle.

It’s feared structural damage may have been caused to the road.

Kerry County Council will assess the road once the crane has been removed to determine if any repairs are needed before it can reopen to traffic.

They say it’ll be closed for the next two days at least.