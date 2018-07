Killarney gardaí have closed access to the road from the Park Road roundabout leading into Deerpark as the road is impassable due to flooding.

This road leads into Aldi and the Deerpark shopping centre.

The flooding has been caused by a burst water main.





Park Road has also been affected.

Kerry County Council says there may be water outages in parts of Killarney as a result of the burst main.

The fire service is turning off the water.

Gardaí are advising people to avoid the area.