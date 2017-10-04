Road Diversions Affecting Thousands of Motorists in Kerry – October 4th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Up to 17,000 vehicles that use the N22 Killarney to Cork road will be facing diversions next week to allow for road improvements. There’s also a road closure in Ardfert. David Doyle of Kerry County Council explained all to Jerry.

