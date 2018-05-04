Road closures over weekend for Rally of the Lakes

There are a number of road closures around Killarney and beyond over the weekend for the Rally of the Lakes.

They start this evening, with the closure of Main Street, Killarney from The Plaza Hotel to the junction of Main Street and New Street, which will be shut from 7 to 8 this evening for the holding of a ceremonial start.

The N71 will be closed tomorrow Saturday from 7.30am to 10.30am; the first stage is Torc Bridge via Galwey’s Bridge, Moll’s Gap, Carrig East and finishes at the Kilkeana junction, Gortamullin, Kenmare.

The R574 will close from 8.30am to 2.30pm; the stage starts at the Sibin Bar, Lauragh via the County Bounds at Healy Pass.

The R573 will be shut from 3pm to 6pm; this route is Derreen, via Bunaw and Kilmakilloge and finishes at its junction in Tousist.

There’ll also be a number of closures in Co Cork on Saturday:

Stages 3 and 6 – Cods Head (10.15am to 16.45pm) – roads to be closed:

From Cloghane Lower to its junction at Knockroe West; Knockroe West to its junction at Kealoge; Kealoge to Cloan junction; Cloan Reentrusk junction; Reentrusk to Caherkeen; Caherkeen to Urhin.

Alternative Route: From Castletownbere to Allihies via R-572 and R-575 and vice versa. From Allihies to Eyeries via R-575, R-572 and R-571 and vice versa.

On Sunday, the N71 Moll’s Gap will close from 7am to 12.45pm; starting at Torc Bridge via Galwey’s Bridge, Moll’s Gap, Carrig East and finishing at the Kilkeana junction, Gortamullin.

Beallaghbeama will be shut from 7.45am to 1.30pm; the stage goes from Blackwater Bridge via Derreenafoyle, Gearha Bridge Cross to Gearha Cross via Tooreennafersha, Beallaghbeama Gap and finishing at Shronahiree More.

Roads in the Brookhill route will close from 11.30am to 5pm; it’s Brookhill Cross to School Cross at Kilgobnet, Phil Foley Cross to Shannera Lower, Shannera Upper to Ballyledder Cross, Gearha Cross to Shanacloon Cross (Price’s Cross), Gaddagh Bridge, and finishing at Churchtown.

Rossanean will shut from 12.30pm to 6.15pm; the stage is from Ballinamanagh Cross via Creamery Cross at Knockataggle Beg, Knockalibade Cross, Glandaeagh to Knockaun Cross to Curracitty Cross, Reavaun Cross to Killeagh South Cross, Rossanean via Boolacullane and finishing at Scart Cross.