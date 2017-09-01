Road closures and traffic management plan announced for Dingle Marathon

Gardaí have advised of a number of road closures ahead of the Dingle Marathon this Saturday.

There will be traffic disruption around town and throughout West Kerry between 8.30 and 3 o’clock on the day.

The half and full marathons will both start at Strand Street; the half marathon will conclude at Kruger’s in Dún Chaoin and the full marathon back in Dingle.

Main Street in Dingle will be two-way for the duration of the event with restricted parking.

Traffic wishing to access the Spa Road can do so via John Street and Brewery Road.

Milltown Roundabout will be closed from 8.30am to 9.15am for the start of the marathon and again from 11am to 3pm for its conclusion.

A one-way system will operate towards Strand Street and Bridge Street.

Green Street will operate as normal while Sráid Eoin be one-way from the Mall junction towards Bothar na bPiarsach.

No through traffic will be allowed enter Strand St. from the Tracks between 8.30am and 9.15am, and from 11am to 3pm.

There will be a number of road closures on the Slea Head Drive west of Dingle during the marathon; more details are available at RadioKerry.ie.

Road Closures

There are a number of Road closures along the Marathon route from 8.30am to 3.00pm and it is intended to keep disruption to a minimum. Please note that part of the Slea Head drive from Sayers Cross to Dún Chaoin will be closed to traffic between 9.15am and 12.30pm. Guest House proprietors along the route should advise their guests of these closures. The Half Marathon finishes at Krugers, Dún Chaoin and this will be completed by 1.00pm approx.

The following is a full list of road closures:

• 8.30am – 9.15am, and from 11.00am to 3.00pm – from Strand St to Milltown Cross

• 8.45am to 10.30am – Milltown Cross to Sayers Cross

• 9.15am to 12.30pm – Sayers Cross to Krugers Cross

• 9.15am to 12.30pm – Marthain Cross to Dun Chaoin Cross

• 10.00am to 1.30pm – Krugers Cross to Bricks Cross

• 10.30am to 3.00pm – Bricks Cross to Caherdorgan West Cross

• 10.30am to 3.00pm – Emlach East Cross to Ballynane Cross to Milltown Cross

Anybody having queries can contact Dingle Garda station on 066 9151522.