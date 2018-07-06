Gardaí have given details of road closures to facilitate tomorrow’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

In Killarney, Mission Road is closed from 5am to 9am and 11.30am to 8pm tomorrow while Beech Road in the town is closed from 5am to 9am and 12 noon to 8pm.

A section of the N72 from Fossa to Killorglin is closed tomorrow from 6am to 9am, starting from the junction of the N72 and the R563, Milltown Road at Fossa via Ballymalis and Anglont and finishing at the junction of the N72 and N70 at Laune Bridge, Killorglin.





Traffic diversions will be in place through Faha and Listry and from Milltown to Killorglin.

The eastbound lane from Killorglin to Caragh Bridge will be closed from 6am to noon tomorrow, starting at the Iveragh Road Roundabout via Iveragh Road, Tullig, Quaybaun and finishing at Caragh Bridge.

A one-way traffic diversion will be in place for traffic travelling eastbound from Cahersiveen and Glenbeigh via Dooks, Cromane, Garraun and Castleconway.

Sneem to Molls Gap is closed tomorrow from 11am to 8pm starting at Derreendarragh Cross and finishing at Molls Gap.

The Kenmare to Torc road is closed from 11am to 8pm starting at Gortamullin via Molls Gap and Galway’s Bridge and finishing at Torc Waterfall car park.

Motorists travelling between Killarney and Kenmare are advised to use the alternative route via Glenflesk and Kilgarvan.