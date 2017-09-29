Road closures for Dingle Food Festival to come into effect this evening

A number of road closures in Dingle town begin to come into effect this evening for the annual Dingle Food Festival.

Around 14,000 people attended the festival last year which features a two-day food trail at over 70 venues on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards also take place in which a number of Kerry food producers are shortlisted.

Road closures for the food festival come into effect at 5pm this evening – and stay in effect until 6 o’clock on Sunday.

Traffic will be restricted on Grey’s Lane, Orchard Lane, Strand Street from Strand House Shop to O’Keeffe’s Chemist Shop and Bridge Street from Holden Leathergoods Shop to Avondale during this period.

Green Street will be closed to traffic from 11am on Saturday until 6pm – the same traffic restrictions will apply on Sunday.

Car parking spaces will also be closed on Green Street during these times.

70 different taste trail offerings will line the streets for the duration of the festival with 50 Irish food stalls showcasing their produce at one of Ireland’s largest food markets.

This year in an effort to reduce the plastic waste a Festival Pack will include a plate, bowl, cup and cutlery made from reusable eco-friendly bamboo in an organic cotton carry bag.

More information on the Dingle Food Festival is available at DingleFood.com