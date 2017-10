The road linking Lawlor’s Cross, Tralee Road, Killarney and Rosscomawn West, Faha is closed for the next couple of hours.

Killarney gardaí say a lorry overturned on the road.

The vehicle is being removed by a crane but this is blocking the road completely.

Part of the Tralee- Spa road is blocked due to a tree fall.

Gardaí say a tree is blocking part of the road, on the Tralee side of the Oyster Tavern.

It’s passable but drive with extra caution.