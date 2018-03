A major national running event for Seachtain na Gaeilge will conclude in Listowel this afternoon.

Rith 2018 is a 500km relay-race which began in Belfast and will this year finish in Listowel.

Participants are transporting a hand-carved baton containing a message written by President Micheal D. Higgins.

President of Glór na Gael Lios Tuathail, Ailish Ní Shuilleabháin, says for a town outside the Gaeltacht to host an event like this is a great boost.