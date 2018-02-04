RITH 2018 national event to finish in Listowel on St Patrick’s Day

National running event RITH 2018 will finish this year in North Kerry.

Listowel will provide the finish line for thousands of runners taking part in the nationwide race – which happens once every two years – coinciding with Seachtain na Gaeilge.

The race begins on the first day of Seachtain na Gaeilge in City Hall, Belfast, and will finish in Listowel on St Patrick’s Day.

According to Ailish Ní Shuilleabháin, Cathaoirleach of Glor na Gael Lios Tuathail, it’s a major boost for North Kerry.

The event has been hailed also as a great opportunity to promote the Irish language as 2018 is Bliain na Gaeilge.

Ailish said there is currently a drive to recruit Kerry running groups to take part in the event.