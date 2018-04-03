Reposing tomorrow Wednesday (April 4th) from 5.30pm in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen followed by removal at 7.45pm to the O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaolain. Enquiries to O’Sullivan Funeral Directors.
Latest News
ESB Networks launches major pilot project in Dingle
A major project is being launched in Dingle today which will see technologies being rolled out to future-proof the electricity network for homes, business...
Seven priests leave active ministry in Kerry Diocese in past three years
Seven Catholic priests have left active ministry in the Diocese of Kerry in the past seven years. According to a special report on dioceses around...
Education Minister says call to consider how consent is taught in schools is timely
The Education Minister says his call to consider how consent is taught in schools is 'timely'. Richard Bruton has asked the National Council on Curriculum...
Consent isn’t merely a question of ‘no’ says Director of Women’s Health Co-Ordination
The review on how consent is taught in schools has been warmly welcomed by the National Council for Women. Speaking to Jerry O'Sullivan on this...
Rita Murphy, 10 New St. Cahersiveen.
Reposing tomorrow Wednesday (April 4th) from 5.30pm in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen followed by removal at 7.45pm to the O'Connell Memorial Church arriving at...
Latest Sports
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
12's John Murphy Cup Killorglin B - Park C 7.15 14's Tom Hayse Cup MEK - Park A 6.30 Killarney Plaza 15 Div 1 Killorglin B - Ballyhar 6pm Tralee...
Details Announced For Rally Of The Lakes
Killarney & District Motor Club, organisers of the Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes have announced details of this year’s event which will take place...
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Saturday April 7th 2018 Uneven Age Cups Round 2: John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup: Killarney Celtic A – Fenit 10.30 Listowel Celtic A – Killarney Athletic B...