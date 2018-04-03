Rita Murphy, 10 New St. Cahersiveen.

Reposing tomorrow Wednesday (April 4th) from 5.30pm in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen followed by removal at 7.45pm to the O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaolain.  Enquiries to O’Sullivan Funeral Directors.

