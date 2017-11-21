‘The Rise and Rise of the Healy-Raes’ returns to the CYMS Hall Killorglin Nov 25th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The hilarious comedy ‘The Rise and Rise of the Healy-Raes’ returns to the CYMS Hall Killorglin for one night only at 8pm this Saturday November 25th.  Bookings on 066 9762053

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR