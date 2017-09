The number of homes sold in Kerry has risen over the past year.

722 houses were sold between January and June of this year throughout the county.

This represents an increase of 12.6%, up from 641 sales during the first six months of 2016.

Nationally, sales climbed by 8.4% to over 23,000 sales in the first half of this year, according to figures from myhome.ie.

Meanwhile, the average asking price in the county for a 3-bed semi-detached home is €140,500.