Rise in average rents in Kerry

There’s been a rise in the average rent in Kerry.

That’s according to the latest Rent Index for Quarter 2 from the Residential Tenancies Board.

The Residential Tenancies Board Rent Index for Quarter 2 shows that between April and June, average rents in Kerry were €666.75; that’s up €27, a 4% increase on the first three months of year.

There has, however, been a drop in the number of tenancy agreements going through the Residential Tenancies Board; there are now 527 in Kerry, down 85 on Quarter 1.

According to the RTB, the average rent in the Tralee electoral area between April and June was €692; it’s €756 in the Killarney area, €629 in South and West Kerry, and €590 in Listowel.