Rise of more than 9% in the cost of rent in Kerry in the past year

The average rent in Kerry now stands at €705 per month, an increase of more than nine per cent in the past year.

The figures for the second quarter of 2017 have been released by property website, Daft.ie in its latest rental report.

In Kerry, rents were on average 9.3% higher in the second quarter of 2017 compared to a year previously, according to Daft.ie’s latest quarterly rental report.

There’s been a continuous rise in rents in the Kingdom throughout 2017.

The average advertised rent for the first quarter of this year was €678 while it now stands at €705 per month.

This figure of €705 represents an increase of 29% in the average monthly cost of rent in Kerry since the lowest point during the recession.