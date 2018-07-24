Riptide Movement & Tommy Fleming at Ballyheigue Community Centre.

The Riptide Movement (Friday 27th July) and Tommy Fleming (Saturday July 28th) are in concert at Ballyheigue Community Centre. Tickets are available to purchase from Ballyheigue Community Centre on 066 7133837 and at Flahives Bar Ballyheigue on 066 7133154. Limited ticket available on the door and on www.tickets.ie

