The Ring of Kerry is the most popular scenic drive in Ireland.

A new survey by toll-tag company Easytrip has been looking at our ideal journeys behind the wheel.

The Kerry trail is followed by Glendalough, The Burren, The Causeway Coastal route and the Wild Atlantic Way.

The poll also shows our favourite passenger for the road trip would be comedian Dara O’Briain, followed by President Higgins and Jonathan Sexton.