Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle presents cheques in excess of €1million to charities

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has presented cheques totalling more than €1 million to the charities involved in the prominent charity cycle event this year.

The presentation took place last night at the INEC Killarney honouring charities and volunteers who provide support and services to the people of Kerry and beyond.

The cycle event, which will take place on Saturday the 7th July in 2018, is the biggest one-day charity fundraising event in Ireland with €120 per cyclist directly donated to beneficiaries.

Now heading into its 35th year, the event attracts over 9,000 leisure cyclists, from Ireland and abroad, to complete the cycle challenge scenic Ring of Kerry route.

Amongst the beneficiaries benefitting are the Kerry Parents & Friends Association, who have been able to purchase three new transport vehicles as part of their Buy a Bus Campaign.

Cyclists can register for the 2018 on July 7th cycle from the 10th March 2018.

Radio Kerry’s Seán Hurley brings us this report from the event in Killarney:

Cathal Walshe, PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle said of the announcement;

“We were delighted with the huge support people have given once again this year which has resulted in significant donations made to very worthy causes, which our beneficiaries are using in various ways to improve and expand services for people across all walks of life.



“This event would not be possible without the ongoing hard work and support from our team of organisers, charities and 1400 volunteers. A huge thank-you to the cyclists who support us every year and to those who joined us for the first time this year – See in you all again on 2018!”

