Ring of Kerry charity cycle founder to raise funds for Ian O’Connell Fund

The founder of the Ring of Kerry charity cycle is getting on his bike again for the July event, this time to raise funds for the Ian O’Connell Fund.

Killarney cycling veteran, Denis Geaney, was one of the men who began the Ring of Kerry charity cycle 35years ago.

This year’s organisers wanted to contribute a special section of the cycle to Ian O Connell, the 16-year-old student who suffered damage to his neck and spine when he fell from his bike last year.





With that in mind, the organisers approached Denis Geaney.

Sean Hurley reports: