Susan Lohan of the Adoption Rights Alliance disagrees with the Children’s Minister that the new adoption bill will need to strike a balance between the right to privacy and the right for people who are adopted to find out their origins.
Tralee start-up scoops national award
A Tralee-based start-up has been named the Best Social/Sustainable Start-up in Ireland. myAccessHub won at the National Start-up Awards, a programme for early stage businesses...
New science lab officially opened at KCFE Tralee
A new science laboratory has been officially launched at Kerry College of Further Education in Tralee. Chair of Kerry ETB Board Cllr Jim Finucane cut...
Vacant State and HSE-controlled sites identified in Kerry
Nine State-controlled sites and nine HSE controlled sites in Kerry have been identified as vacant. According to research published in today’s Irish Times, over 300...
In Business – May 31st, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Gearoid Kearney of MyAccessHub about the Tralee-based start-up being named Best Social/Sustainable Start-up in Ireland. He also spoke...
What About the Rights of Adopted People? – May 31st, 2018
Signs Directing Cyclists to Use Quieter Roads – May 31st, 2018
Cllr Damian Quigg has called on Kerry County Council to introduce signs directing cyclists off main routes to quieter roads. He spoke to Treasa...