Is it Right to Remove Statues no Matter How Historically Contentious? – August 17th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

How should we remember our history? With the destruction of a Civil War monument at Knocknagoshel and the removal of Confederate statues in the US, where should we draw the line? Historians Ryle Dwyer and Mary McAuliffe discuss with Jerry.

