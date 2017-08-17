Is it Right to Remove Statues no Matter How Historically Contentious? – August 17th, 2017

How should we remember our history? With the destruction of a Civil War monument at Knocknagoshel and the removal of Confederate statues in the US, where should we draw the line? Historians Ryle Dwyer and Mary McAuliffe discuss with Jerry.
Ballybunion councillor says family of missing man hoping for closure following fresh Garda appeal
The family of missing Ballybunion man William Mulvihill are hoping new information may provide closure. That's according to Ballybunion Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley speaking...
14 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
14 patients were waiting on trolleys today at University Hospital Kerry according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation. Yesterday, 18 patients were on trolleys...
Tralee Gardai investigate incident involving two people
Gardai in Tralee are investigating an incident in the town in the early hours of this morning. The incident around 1.45am in the Monavalley area...
I Found His Ku Klux Khan Regalia – August 17th, 2017
Mary Lovett lived in the Deep South of the US in the early 1960s. She described her experience of bigotry and racial division. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_08_17_kkk.mp3
How Sepsis Killed My Husband – August 17th, 2017
You're being asked to help a young family whose dad and husband died suddenly at the age of 37. Catherine Duggan from Ballymac tells...