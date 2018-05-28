Richard Williams, Gortatlea, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 6:30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Ballymacelligott Church of Ireland. Funeral Service for the late Richard Williams will take place on Wednesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Ballyseedy Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Kerry Hospice Foundation care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.
2018 Kerry Rose crowned – May 28th, 2018
Foilmore native Celine O’Shea, who's a social care worker and works as a Dementia activities facilitator in St Luke’s Home, in Cork, spoke about...
Personal Finance with Brian Leslie – May 28th, 2018
Brian Leslie of Prima Finance answered questions about operating through a limited company. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/pf28.mp3
Reaction to referendum result – May 28th, 2018
Jerry got reaction to the result of Friday’s Referendum from Convenor of Kerry Together for Yes, Paula Dennan; Chair of Kerry Right to Life,...
Kerry people who’ve had their phones stolen, asked to check with Gardaí following seizure...
Kerry people who've had their mobile phones stolen in the past year, may get their property back following a significant seizure of stolen phones...
Gardai seek public’s help with burglaries that took place in Tralee and Listowel
Gardai are looking for the public's help with two burglaries that took place in the county. A house was broken in to last Tuesday night...
RUGBY Brive have signed former Ireland centre Stuart Olding. The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the French club who are set to play...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville Results: 27 May 2018 18 hole Singles S/Ford Sponsored by:Mc Guirks Golf 1st Patrick Fitzgerald (20) 41 pts 2nd Gerald Mc Coy (22) 40pts 3rd David Farrell (12) 37 pts F/9 Micheal Donnelly (16...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday 29th May 2018 SSE Airtricity U17 Mark Farren Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Kerry DL v...