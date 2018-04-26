Richard ‘Richie’ O’Hanon, Ballinclogher, Lixnaw.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Friday (April 27th) from 6pm to 7.45pm.  Removal at 7.45pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

