Richard J. (Richie) Woulfe, Cratloe House, Abbeyfeale

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 4.30 to 7pm. Requiem mass in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Monday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterward in Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork. House Private Please.