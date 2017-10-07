reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 4.30 to 7pm. Requiem mass in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Monday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterward in Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork. House Private Please.
Latest News
Improvement works to Flesk Bridge, Killarney
Significant improvements to the Flesk Bridge on the Muckross Road in Killarney will take place over the coming months. As part of a €2m investment...
Colm MacGearailt, Ros na Rún
Tá aisteoir eile den scoth ó Chiarraí tar éis páirt a ghlacadh ar an chlár Ros na Rún, sin Colm Mac Gearailt, ó Cathair Sciolbín,...
Dr Crokes Find Little Resistance In West Kerry Challenge
Dr Crokes 5-13 West Kerry 0-13 The second game of the Garvey’s Senior County Football Championship double header brought together the holders, Dr Crokes, and...
Limerick Hold Kerry U15s To A Draw
Kerry and Limerick played out a 0-0 draw in the U15 SSE Airtricity League. Padraig Harnett reports:
Richard J. (Richie) Woulfe, Cratloe House, Abbeyfeale
Latest Sports
Meeke And Nagle Lead Rally Spain
Meeke and Nagle Ahead At Rally Spain Kris Meeke and Kerry's Paul Nagle lead after day two of Rally Spain. The pair have taken a 13...