Richard ‘Dick’ Barrett, late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Ballyduff, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Collier’s Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Funeral mass in The Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray on Friday at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6 West. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul

