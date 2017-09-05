Reviving the Iveragh Gaeltacht – September 5th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

A national interagency taskforce was launched yesterday to address the significant decline in the population of Gaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh. Radio Kerry’s Joe McGill spoke to Pat Spillane, Eimear Ní Mhurchú and the CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh

