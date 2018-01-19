Review of UHK scans now three-quarters complete, with nine delayed diagnoses

The review of scans at University Hospital Kerry is now three-quarters complete, and nine patients are now known to have serious delayed diagnoses.

A full audit is taking place of 46,000 scans read by a former consultant radiologist from March 2016 to last July; it began following three cases of delayed diagnoses coming forward in late July.

Ten consultants are examining the files; 114 patients have now been recalled for repeat imaging, and nine have missed or delayed diagnoses.

In its weekly update on the review of radiology images at University Hospital Kerry, the South / South West Hospital Group says as of yesterday 77.7% of the review is complete.

The number of images reviewed is 35,921, from a total of 46,235.

The number of patients whose imaging has been reviewed is 21,573, accounting for over 80% of 26,756 individual patients.

The number of patients who have been recalled for repeat imaging to date is 114, that’s up from 72 last week; and this week four patients will require further investigation.

There are now two additional missed or delayed diagnoses, bringing the total number of patients with serious delayed diagnoses identified to date from seven to nine.