Ireland were winners in their first test series in Australia since 1979 with a hard fought victory over the Wallabies in Sydney

Joe Schmidt’s men had a 12 – 9 lead at half time and looked to be in control after CJ Stander scored an early second half try

But Australia came back to get to within 1 point of the Irish before Johnny Sexton slotted over the winning penalty





In a tense encounter, Ireland overcame late pressure and a last second TMO decision to secure the wi