Reverend Canon Timothy Brosnan, late of Knockanimiris, Headford, Killarney and former Parish Priest of St. Gerard’s, Bellshill, Scotland

reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Thursday from 5pm with removal to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Barraduff at 7pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Nancy O Leary nee Lane, Dooneen, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of Coolroe, Ballyhar
reposing at O Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin...
26-year-old man given suspended sentence at Tralee Circuit Court for defilement of a child
A 26-year-old man has been given a suspended sentence for the defilement of a child under the age of 15. The man, who cannot be...
Investigation into alleged assault of a garda in Listowel
An investigation's taking place into the alleged assault of a garda in Listowel. The alleged assault is understood to be connected to a road traffic...
Volunteers wanted for County CleanUp on April 14th
Kerry residents are being asked to take part in this year's County Clean-Up, which is now in its seventh year. Jointly organised by Kerry County...
Mary Pattwell nee Cleary, Carhoona, Tarbert, Co. Kerry and formerly of Shanaway, Milltown Malbay,...
reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert. Requiem mass on...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Tottenham have confirmed that Harry Kane's ankle injury is not as bad as first feared. The striker was substituted in Spurs' 4-1 win at...
Cheltenham Day 2 Update
'Altior' has won the feature race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival - the Queen Mother Champion Chase. The evens-favourite held off a...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Irish trained horses are the favourites for two of the three Grade One races at Cheltenham today. 'Samcro' is odds on to win the Ballymore...