Revenue officers seize two vehicles in the county over VRT non-compliance

Revenue officers seized two vehicles in the county over VRT non-compliance during recent checks.

The detections, which targeted marked mineral oil usage and vehicle registration tax, took place during August 10th and 11th.

During the operation, Revenue officials detected six instances of marked mineral oil usage, while VRT non-compliance resulted in the seizure of two vehicles.

Revenue policy is that all detections of the misuse of marked mineral oil are investigated with a view to prosecution, and the maximum penalty on summary conviction for a first offence is €5,000.

All motor vehicles in the State, other than those brought in temporarily by visitors, must be registered with Revenue.