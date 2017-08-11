Revenue officers conducting checks in the Kerry area this week

Revenue officers are conducting compliance checks in the Kerry area this week.

In a statement issued to Radio Kerry News, Revenue confirmed the checks in the county relate to tax registrations and tax returns compliance.

Revenue’s core business is to assess, collect and manage the taxes and duties due to the Exchequer.

Revenue confirmed the Kerry checks are routine and an element of compliance framework enabling them to identify and target businesses and individuals who do not voluntarily comply with tax and duty obligations.

It supports the high level of voluntary compliance by providing service to make it as easy as possible for taxpayers to comply with their tax and duty obligations, and by confronting and tackling non-compliance.

The statement further outlined that tackling the shadow economy activity is at the ‘sharp end’ of Revenue’s drive to maximise compliance.

Revenue concluded its priority focus is on sectors of the economy that traditionally have been susceptible to shadow activity, including cash businesses.