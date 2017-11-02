Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Nov 3rd) from 7.30pm to 9pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning in St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort at 10am. Burial of ashes afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Rev Fr. Brian Coffey, Mill Hill Missionary, New York & late of Beaufort Killarney.
