Rev. Brother Thomas Fitzgerald, Society of African Missions and late of Caherscullibeen, Ballydavid, Dingle

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Removal on Friday evening at 7pm from the Society of African Missions, Blackrock, Cork to St. Joseph’s SMA Parish Church, Wilton. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR