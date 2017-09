The retiring GP in Sneem has praised local people power in securing a new doctor for the area.

The position had been advertised twice previously without any applications.

The HSE has announced that a candidate has now been selected following the latest recruitment drive.

The new GP has been working as a locum in the region and it’s expected the doctor will take up the role in mid to late October.

Dr Patrick Malone, who is due to retire, says he was on cloud nine when he heard the news: