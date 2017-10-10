Retired Listowel High Court judge says more work needed before employment legislation for asylum seekers finalised

The Supreme Court decision to lift the ban on asylum seekers, seeking access to work while in direct provision, is welcome – but more work needs to be done to finalise the legislation.

That’s according to retired High Court judge, Listowel native Bryan MacMahon, who chaired the working group whose report recommended people in direct provision be allowed to work.

The Supreme Court ruled the ban be lifted after a Burmese man, in direct provision for eight years, was denied access to an offer of work.

The Supreme Court’s decision was sent back to the Government and the Justice Minister, who’s tasked an interdepartmental sub-committee for pre-legislature submissions, due next month.

Judge MacMahon said a number of additional recommendations need to be considered before the legislation can be finalised: