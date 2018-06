A retired couple from Kerry say they will travel the world after winning almost €150,000 in the Lotto.

The couple collected their winnings today at Lotto headquarters after winning over 149 thousand in last Wednesday’s Lotto Match 5-Plus Bonus Prize.

The winning ticket was sold in Tralee at the Maxol Service Station in Rathass.





The couple said they plan to enjoy their retirement by travelling the world in style.