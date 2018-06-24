Retention planning granted for jarvey facility in Killarney

Retention planning permission has been granted for a horse harnessing and grooming shed at the back of a Killarney house, subject to conditions.

Kerry County Council had granted retention permission to jarvey Florence McCarthy from Castlelough for the facility; this was appealed by neighbours Dan and Carmel Hourigan.

An Bord Pleanala upheld the decision of the council pointing to the historical presence of the jarvey business operating from the site; the board attached four conditions to its ruling.

These include that a maximum of two horses being kept on the site, only one jarvey carriage shall operate from there and no surface water shall be permitted to flow onto adjoining properties.

Horse manure is to be removed regularly and soiled waters are to be connected to an underground water storage tank.