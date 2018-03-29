To celebrate Jesus’ Resurrection a Dawn Mass will be held in Realt na Mara New Cemetery, Churchill on Easter Sunday morning at 6am. Beginning with blessing of the Easter Fire. Everyone is welcome.
Expansion and enhancements to Warmer Home Scheme announced
Minister Denis Naughten has announced the expansion, and a number of enhancements, to the Warmer Home Scheme. People receiving different State benefits, including domiciliary care...
40% of minors in Kerry seeking mental health services waiting over a year
40% of minors in Kerry awaiting mental health services have been doing so for over a year. The figures were released at the recent Southern...
Two Kerry blood donors honoured
Two Kerry blood donors have been honoured for their commitment. David Caplice from Listowel was among 16 people who got an award for donating blood...
Santa Ignace- March 28th, 2018
On ‘In Conversation’, Joe McGill’s guest is award winning concert pianist Santa Ignace. Originally from Latvia, now living in Killorglin, Santa has performed all...
Minks on the hunt!
One unfortunate listener from Kells, Agnes O'Sullivan, woke to a horrible shock to find her 28 hens slaughtered by a mink. She spoke to...
Star wars
There's no doubt the Star Wars franchise has had a huge impact on the promotion of Kerry. Well with a 'Behind of the scenes'...