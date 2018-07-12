Results From Gneeveguilla Road Race Mile Series In Fossa.

Tom O’Donoghue has a run-down of the results from the second round of the Gneeveguilla Road Race Mile Series which took place last night in Fossa.
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLF Rickie Fowler is the early joint leader in the opening round of the Scottish Open near Edinburgh. The Masters runner up is showing great...
Killarney Jockey Aiming For More Success At Newmarket
Killarney jockey, Oisin Murphy has six rides this afternoon on day one of the Newmarket Festival. It follows his double-double victories in Lingfield and Kempton...
Kerry Senior & Under 20 Managers Look Ahead To Respective All-Ireland Fixtures
Eamonn Fitzmaurice says his players know that they’ll need to be at their best if they are to overcome Galway in their first Super...
Show Support and Solidarity for People in Direct Provision – July 11th, 2018
Sanctuary Runners was founded to allow people show their solidarity for people living in direct provision through running. An event is taking place in...
All Hail Bales of Hay – July 11th, 2018
One of the sights of an Irish summer is that of bales of hay in a field. Round bales seem to be more common...
The Presidential Race: Is It Finally On? – July 11th, 2018
President Higgins announced yesterday that he would be seeking a second term. Senator Gerard Craughwell who is seeking a nomination to run in the...