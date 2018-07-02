Restrictions and water supply collection points update

Irish Water has said tonight that there continues to be problems with water supplies in parts of the county as a result of last evening’s pipe burst in Killarney.

Supply restoration has been also complicated by airlocks which are affecting flows to networks.

Homes in Leith, Kilflynn, Ballyconnell, Mountcoal and Six Crosses have been experiencing supply interruptions this evening.





Measures are in place to maintain supply to the greater Killarney and Tralee areas.

Irish Water customers on the east side of Killarney town and parts of Kilcummin as well people in the greater Farranfore, Firies, Currow, Cordal, Ballymacelligott and Ballyfinnane are experiencing water outages.

There are now water supplies available at the following locations:

Blennerville – Windmill Car Park

The Spa – GAA Field

Kilflynn – Church Car Park

Caherslee – Mart Yard

Ballyroe – Junction for Clashaphuca

Listellick School

Lisloose School

Cordal – Church Car Park

Currow – Church Car Park

Farranfore – GAA Car Park

Firies – Church Car Park

Kilcummin – Church Car Park – mobile tanker supply