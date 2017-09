Works to restore the house of the famous Great Blasket Island writer Tomás Ó Criomhthain have been completed.

The building was in a roofless, derelict condition and has been restored by the Office of Public Works in a traditional manner.

The house, which will be a great attraction for visitors to the island will be fitted-out with simple period furniture.

The work on the house of the writer of An tOileánach was carried-out by main contractors Griffin Brothers of Castleisland.