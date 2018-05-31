Residents spokesperson says they’ll do what is necessary to block Listowel social housing plan

A spokesperson for the residents of a Listowel housing estate where it is proposed to develop 38 social housing units says they will do what is necessary to stop the plan.

Kerry County Council recently got approval for funding from the Department of Housing for the units in Cahirdown Wood Estate, where there are 80 houses.

Discussions are continuing with the developer of the estate but no formal agreement has yet been reached.





There are currently 347 applicants on the social housing waiting list in Listowel.

Patrick Scannell, who owns a number of houses in the estate, says residents would support 20% of houses in the estate being given to social housing tenants.

He believes the plan to acquire almost 50% for social housing would affect the value of private owners’ properties and there are also concerns about possible anti-social behaviour: