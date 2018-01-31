Residents on Kerry/Cork border to hold meeting over road conditions

Residents on the Kerry/Cork border have called a meeting to highlight what they say are the poor standard of roads in the area.

The Ballydesmond and Foilogohig Development Associations have organised the meeting for this Monday, February 5th.

The Ballydesmond and Foilagohig Development Associations claim that roads in the area are in a very poor condition, which has been exacerbated by recent poor weather.

The meeting on the issue will take place next Monday at 9pm in the Ballydesmond Community Hall.

The community groups are highlighting the condition of the main road through Ballydesmond village and continuing on through Glash towards Newmarket in North Cork.

It’s expressed concern that works that were due to start on these routes might be affected by the announcement a fortnight ago by the contractors, Denis Moriarty Civil Engineering and Construction, that they had gone into examinership.

However, a spokesperson on behalf of Moriarty Civil Engineering Contractors Ltd has given assurances that the road works will start again within the next two weeks and will take six to eight weeks to complete, with final road restoration due after that.

He says it is business as normal for the company during the examinership process.