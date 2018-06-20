Residents call for action on most dangerous road in Killarney Municipal District

Full resurfacing and widening is needed for the most dangerous road in the Killarney Municipal District.

That’s according to Cllr Maura Healy-Rae who along with Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD Niall Kelleher welcomed a deputation of residents from Lisheen Road, Gneeveguilla to the meeting of the municipal district.

There are 47 occupied houses along the three kilometre stretch of the Lisheen Road.





Among the issues raised by local residents at the meeting were the condition and width of the road, steep drops to dykes, no laybys, traffic volume, safety and a lack of hedge cutting.

Resident Paddy O’Donoghue said he would not call it a road but a passage with grass growing in the middle; he said six cars went off the road into dykes in the recent bad weather.

“Are we the forgotten people of Kerry?”, he asked as he pleaded for the road to be included in the next funding programme.

Another resident Pat Brosnan said the local cycling club have banned their members from using the road on health and safety grounds.

Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher urged the council to carry out works before Gneeveguilla moves to the Tralee Municipal District after the next local elections.

Killarney MD engineer John Ahern said he would look into the hedge cutting issue and at widening and drainage on the route.

He said he couldn’t give a commitment that the road would appear on the next three year roads programme but it does fulfil all of the criteria and he would be confident enough it would make it on the programme.