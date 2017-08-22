Residents of 30 houses in a Ballyheigue estate plunged into darkness for the last month

Deirdre speaks to Count Councilor John Lucid as Residents of 30 houses in a Ballyheigue estate have been plunged into darkness for the last month.
Gardai question man in connection with murder of Tralee woman
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tralee woman Nicola Collins in Cork earlier this year. The 38-year-old mother of three...
Light to be restored to North Kerry estates following ‘series of errors’
Light is to be restored to a Ballyheigue estate left languishing in darkness since June. That's according to North Kerry Fianna Fáil Cllr John Lucid...
59th Rose of Tralee to be crowned tonight
The 59th Rose of Tralee will be crowned this evening. Excitement is building ahead of the second televised selection night at the Dome. It's a bittersweet...
Trip to the Cottage – August 21st, 2017
Trip to the cottage with Mary Conroy http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/triptoo.mp3
Fifty Shades of Daithi – Deirdre Speaks to Rebecca Wall
Deirdre Walsh speaks to the Kerry Rose from 1998 Rebecca Wall. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Fifty_shades_of_Dathi1.mp3
