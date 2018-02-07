Request for medical treatment for man charged in relation with Castleisland assault granted

A request for ‘the appropriate psychiatric and medical’ treatment has been granted to a man in custody charged in relation to a serious assault in Castleisland.

24-year-old Seán Lane, of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland is charged with assault causing harm, and with producing a baseball bat in the course of a fight, in an incident at St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland on Sunday January 14th.

At 5.30am, on the morning of Sunday January 14th, a seriously injured man in his 20s was found lying in the street by neighbours in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and later underwent major brain surgery at Cork University Hospital.

At a previous sitting the court was told the injured man is ‘unlikely to make a full, if any, recovery’.

It’s alleged two people goaded the man to come out of his house – the court heard he came out with a golf club – but then suffered multiple wounds by baseball bat.

In today’s sitting of Tralee District Court, solicitor David Ramsey submitted documentation from a doctor on requesting the defendant receive all and any medical treatment necessary. The State issued no objection.

Judge David Waters granted the request and instructed the defendant receive ‘the appropriate psychiatric treatment’ deemed necessary.

The man was remanded in continuing custody to appear before Tralee District Court on February 21st.

A file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP.