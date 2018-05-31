Reports that Prince Charles may visit homeplace of Daniel O’Connell during Kerry visit

It’s understood Prince Charles and his wife Camilla may visit the homeplace of Daniel O’Connell during their visit to Kerry next month.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will spend one day in the county as part of a three-day visit to Cork and Kerry beginning on June 14th.

The Royal couple will travel to Derrynane and to Tralee where it’s expected they will visit Siamsa Tire.





Finally, they will visit Muckross House in Killarney retracing the steps of Prince Charles’ great-great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria who visited in 1861.