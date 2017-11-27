Reports man arrested in Kerry for involvement in IRA attack in Germany released after four days

It’s been reported a man arrested in Kerry and extradited to Germany for trial, after his confession to involvement in an IRA attack on a British base in Osnabrück in 1996, has been freed after four days in jail.

James Corry was arrested near his home in Killorglin in 2015 on foot of a European arrest warrant issued by Germany.

The High Court ruled he should be extradited to Germany to face a charge of attempted murder.

The Irish Independent today reports Mr Corry – who was jailed on October 25 after being sentenced to four years – was freed on October 29.

The Belfast native had lived in Kerry for more than 20 years before his arrest.